DA says rail agency applied pressure to get them to remove their billboard

#SAACrisis: PRASA fighting ANC battles

24 October 2017

The Democratic Alliance (DA) learnt late yesterday that our billboard, which highlights the ANC-led government’s misuse and abuse of the people’s money, has been removed due to pressure from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA).

We are therefore considering legal action against PRASA who we believe acted outside of their jurisdiction and authority by ordering that the billboard be removed.

PRASA, who owns the land outside Park Station where the billboard was erected rents the space to third parties. To now claim that we needed to seek permission from them for the billboard to be erected, despite the billboard not being owned by them, is opportunistic. Also, we were granted permission from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) for our event and signed a contract with the billboard owner to rent the space.

Ahead of yesterday’s billboard unveiling, PRASA deployed extra security personnel to move our Activists from the public area under the billboard, and became forceful and disrespectful when we tried to explain the process we had followed with JMPD. Our event proceeded under the forceful watch of PRASA security and officials.

It is clear that the ANC has been deeply shaken by truth told by our billboard and have therefore used PRASA as a soldier in their war of hiding the truth from millions of South Africans who pass through Park Station on a daily basis.

South Africans are begging for a new beginning and the billboard allows South Africans to make an informed decision when they head to the ballot box in 2019. Gone are the days of the ANC lying and looting without consequence.

Issued by Refiloe Nt’sekhe, DA National Spokesperson, 24 October 2017