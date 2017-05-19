Party says Aguma has been at the center or expenditure and procurement irregularities at the public broadcaster

ANC calls for SABC interim board to act against Aguma

17 May 2017

The ANC Study Group on the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) is pleased with the work done by the Interim Board of the South African Broadcasting Commission (SABC) since their appointment in March 2017. The Board appeared in Parliament today to brief SCOPA on their progress in implementing Parliament's recommendations following the Ad Hoc Committee Inquiry into the SABC.

The interim board has done extensive work in dealing with governance challenges and ensuring that irregularities in expenditure and procurement are being resolved at the public broadcaster. We further welcome the commitment by the interim board that employees at the SABC will not be negatively affected by the current financial troubles of the SABC. The study group also affirms its support to the Minister of Communications, Cde Ayanda Dlodlo in her commitment to financial stability and good governance at the SABC.

In line with our commitment to accountability and good governance, we call on the board to suspend SABC Chief Financial Officer (CFO) James Aguma with immediate effect. Mr Aguma has been at the centre of expenditure and procurement irregularities at the SABC. He has also shown complete disregard to Parliament and the interim board. He has conveniently been booked off sick every time he is called to account to SCOPA. We take serious exception to Mr Aguma’s evasion of Parliament.

As the ANC in Parliament, we reiterate our commitment in undoing years of intimidation, mismanagement and collapse of good governance at the SABC. We reiterate our call to the board to continue its work in ensuring that those who are found to have contributed to the collapse of our public broadcaster are brought to task.

Issued by Mnyamezeli Booi, ANC Chairperson on the Study Group on SCOPA, 17 May 2017