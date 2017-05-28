Mnyamezeli Booi expresses confidence in interim board's efforts to restore good governance

SUSPENSION OF SABC CFO

The ANC Study Group on the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) notes and welcomes the suspension of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Mr James Aguma.

This suspension follows a recent recommendation by SCOPA that he be placed on suspension while the Interim SABC Board conducts its forensic investigation into irregularities in procurement and expenditure at the SABC.

We are confident of the efforts by the Interim SABC Board in their commitment of restoring good governance and public confidence in our public broadcaster.

Statement issued by the ANC Chairperson on the Study Group on SCOPA, Mnyamezeli Booi, 27 May 2017