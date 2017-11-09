However, loss of R74.4m in the quarter under review strongly condemned

Communications Committee welcomes efforts by SABC to avoid labour dispute

8 November 2017

The Portfolio Committee on Communications has welcomed the commitment by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to resolve a labour dispute about salary increments.

The SABC together with the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) yesterday briefed the Committee on their performance in the first quarter of the 2017/18 financial year.

The Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, Ms Nomsa Philiso, said the SABC has developed a framework to address the imminent labour dispute.

“Any effort to bring about stability at the SABC is welcomed. Labour disputes will create instability and exacerbate the public broadcaster’s financial crisis,” said Mr Humphrey Maxegwana, the Chairperson of the Committee.

Although welcoming an increase in the collection of television licence fees in the past three months, the Committee condemned strongly the loss of R74.4 million in the quarter under review.

The Committee congratulated Icasa on its performance, whereby it achieved 24 out of 33 set targets in the first quarter of 2017/18.

Issued by Justice Molafo, Parliamentary Communication Services, 8 November 2017