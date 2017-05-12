POLITICS

SABC's financial mess cannot be blamed on public – AfriBusiness

Charles Castle |
11 May 2017
Organisation will offer resistance if proposal of TV licences for phone, table and computer is entertained further

SABC wants fee for your cell phone

11 May 2017

James Aguma, CEO of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), proposed to Parliament during a parliamentary portfolio committee meeting that your phone, tablet and computer be taxed similar to television sets. AfriBusiness is of the opinion that this proposal should be resisted strongly.

AfriBusiness will keep an eye on the situation and offer resistance if the proposal is entertained further. The financial mess in which the SABC finds itself cannot be blamed on the public. Government and its failed institutions cannot once again hold the South African community responsible for poor management and inefficient policies.

Issued by Charles Castle, Manager, AfriBusiness, 11 May 2017 

 

