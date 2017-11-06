Party says this is an abuse of state power to silence those fighting against corruption

SACP WESTERN CAPE MEDIA STATEMENT ON THE ARREST OF THE PROVINCIAL SECRETARY AND ACTIVISTS OF #UniteBehind

The SACP in the Western Cape Province strongly condemns the unlawful arrest of the Provincial Secretary of the SACP, Comrade Benson Ngqentsu, Comrade Zachie Achmat, six activists which include women and men of #UniteBehind during a peaceful demonstration at the National Prosecuting Offices in Cape Town.

The SACP and the #UniteBehind consciously and correctly demanded the immediate arrest of President Jacob Zuma and his parasitic Gupta network for looting and plunging the state-owned companies and the fiscus into crisis. Instead of responding to our demands, in Mafia style the corrupt state unleashed police on the protesters and arrested our comrades. We condemn the police for the arrest of innocent activists when known criminals are walking free.

We view this arrest of our leaders and comrades as an abuse of state power to silence, intimidate and arrest those fighting against corruption. We challenge the ANC to join the fight against corruption as it is the voters and supporters of the ANC who are suffering the most as a result of this corruption. It is on this basis that the SACP in the Province can no longer sit idle and bear witness as our national sovereignty is being hijacked by gangsters, the corrupt and self-serving thugs led by President Jacob Zuma.

We are appalled that the police have failed to investigate allegations of state capture and have failed to bring order when right wing fascist illegally took to the streets flying apartheid flags. This is a declaration of war against the working class, marginalized and the poor in our society. We will therefore intensify our campaign for the reinstatement of charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering against the number one citizen of this country Jacob Zuma.

Today, Thursday 2 November 2017, the SACP in the Western Cape staged a picket at the Cape Town Magistrates court for the immediate unconditional release of our Provincial Secretary and many other activists who have been detained overnight. We urge all communists to join us in the continuing fight against corruption, state capture and the misuse of public funds.

Statement issued by SACP Western Cape, 2 November 2017