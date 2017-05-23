Makashule Gana says new Tshwane and Joburg administrations trying to reverse service delivery backlog left by ANC

SACP’s Mamabolo out of touch with residents of Jozi & Tshwane

22 May 2017

South African Communist Party (SACP) Gauteng Provincial Secretary, Jacob Mamabolo is living in another reality.

In a statement released today by the SACP, Mamabola claims the DA is failing to deliver services in Johannesburg and Tshwane and is calling on national government for urgent intervention.

Mamabolo is certainly out of touch. The SACP and the ANC are the ones responsible for the major backlogs in service delivery and bulk infrastructure since the advent of our democracy.

The DA inherited two cities with budgets that were appropriated to the pockets of the politically connected few and not to the residents.

The SACP would do well to focus its energy on urgently investigating itself and the crisis within the tripartite alliance.

The DA in both cities have focussed its service delivery interventions on the poor.

The government of Mayor Solly Msimanga continues to make exemplary progress in delivery and righting the wrongs left by the ANC in Tshwane. Similarly, Mayor Herman Mashaba, is cutting down corruption, delivering houses and increasing its budget to focus on the poor.

The people in Joburg and Tshwane have spoken, they no longer want the ANC governing their city, come 2019 the SACP and the ANC will be the biggest losers.

Statement issued by Makashule Gana MPL, DA Gauteng Spokesperson on Cooperative Governance, 22 May 2017