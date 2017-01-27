DA says grievances must not be aired in such a way that undermines the Constitutional right of a child to an education

SADTU’s march will only make matters worse for Limpopo’s children

26 January 2017

The DA in Limpopo is angered by SADTU’s decision to march today. This will only paralyse the smooth running of schools across the province, and hurt the very children who are in desperate need of support from the Limpopo Education Department.

The DA is in possession of letters sent to parents and guardians that confirm that there will be no schooling today and that they should not bother to send their children to school due to the march.

Learners in some schools will be released during midday due to insufficient supervision in the classrooms.

SADTU could have easily scheduled the march to take place in the afternoon, or even on the weekend.

Their decision to interrupt schooling therefore deserves strong condemnation. SADTU is again holding our learners’ ransom.

The DA believes that the teachers are caretakers and champions of education and they should get maximum support. But grievances should not be aired in such a way that undermines the Constitutional right of a child to an education.

The DA has accordingly written to the Limpopo Education MEC, Ishmael Kgetjepe, requesting an urgent intervention in this regard and to ensure that no schools are interrupted by union marches tomorrow.

We also urge SADTU to do the right thing and return back to class. It’s time for you to start thinking of what is in the best interests of our children.

The DA will continue to use all mechanisms available to us to raise the numerous problems with Limpopo’s education department, so that every child receives the quality education that they deserve.

Issued by Jacques Smalle, DA Limpopo Provincial Leader, 26 January 2017