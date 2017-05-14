Khaya Magaxa says Premier's comments on colonialism an affront to millions

ANC welcomes Rights investigation

The ANC Western Cape says the DA’s past leader must be taken to task on her offensive praise singing for colonialism legacy, her repetitive support of it in various forms and her ongoing justification for this racist, oppressive, slavery and apartheid system’s consequences against indigenous people.

Western Cape premier Helen Zille now has 21 days to respond.

ANC leader of the opposition Khaya Magaxa in the Western Cape legislature says: “The ANC supports the move by the South African Human Rights Commission to serve papers on Zille as part of the process to investigate the possible violation of people’s human dignity for praising her perceived ‘gains’ of colonialism.

“Her remarks is an affront to the millions of people who suffered under colonialism as well as the oppressive and exploitive system of the past. Many people still bear the pain of colonial invasion and scars of hurt caused.

“The ANC maintains its stance that Zille must go and she must vacate her office now. She must take responsibility for her insensitive utterances and fall onto her own sword.”

Statement issued by Khaya Magaxa, ANC Western Cape, 12 May 2017