DA MP says the police have an obligation to investigate fully and to leave no stone unturned

SAP must also disclose evidence to SA authorities

26 October 2017

The DA notes German software giant, SAP’s decision to report it’s Gupta linked accounts to prosecutors at the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission after an internal investigation uncovered “indications of misconduct in issues relating to the management of Gupta-related third parties”.

In September this year, the DA laid charges of money laundering and corruption against the South African subsidiary of the software firm, after it emerged that R100 million in kickbacks allegedly changed hands between SAP and a Gupta-linked company, CAD House, for state business.

The preliminary findings of SAP’s internal investigation have not yet revealed any evidence that payments were made to the South African government, Eskom or Transnet officials has been discovered. However, four executives have been placed on administrative leave with three under disciplinary action.

SAP have voluntarily disclosed this information to US authorities and it must now do the same thing in South Africa, and volunteer this information to the South African Police Services (SAPS).

Following SAP’s admission today, the police have an obligation to investigate fully and to leave no stone unturned.

The South African government and its entities, under the ANC, have been plundered for the financial gain of the connected few for far too long. It is high time that those who have been involved in selling our country to the highest bidder are brought to book. SAP must hand over any and all information that may have bearing on the investigation, following our charges, so that we can make sure that those involved are held accountable to the full extent of the law.

Issued by Natasha Mazzone, DA Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises, 26 October 2017