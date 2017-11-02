DA MP says 1 900 more children and 5 500 more women victimised, according to SAPS report

SAPS fails 7 500 more women and children than they did last year

1 November 2017

It was revealed in Parliament today that over the past six months, almost 7 500 more women and children were victims of crime, compared to the same time last year.

This came to light in the Second Quarterly Performance Report that was presented by the South African Police Service (SAPS) to the Police Portfolio Committee.

This is the deeply tragic human cost of an ineffective SAPS.

The report showed that crimes against women increased by 12.1% between April and June and 2.9% between July and September, compared to the same time last year. This means that in the first six months since Police Minister, Fikile Mbalula, was appointed, 5 500 more women were victims of crime, compared to the same period last year.

The report also showed that crimes against children went up by 14.5% between April and June and 7.5% between July and September, compared to the same time last year.

This means that 1 900 more children were victims of crime, compared to the same period last year. Put simply, every day 10 more children were victims of crime between April and September this year, than the same time last year.

However, the same report shows that VIPs were provided with 100% protection, that no incidences of crime against these elite were recorded while they were under SAPS protection.

While these VIPs were protected, over 100 000 ordinary women and children did not receive the same level of service.

It is unacceptable that those entrusted with our safety and security seem to be so efficient at protecting the elite but fail so miserably at protecting the country’s most vulnerable.

Mbalula is responsible for providing our women and children with the same kind of protection that he and his friends in the ANC themselves enjoy.

Issued by Zakhele Mbhele, DA Shadow Minister of Police, 1 November 2017