Party wants to know how many more have to suffer and die in farm attacks before something is done

Warden farm attack - how many more have to suffer before specialised SAPS rural safety units are reintroduced?

6 March 2017

The DA in the Free State condemns in the strongest possible terms the most recent attack that took place yesterday evening at the farm Swartfontein, just outside Warden, in the Eastern Free State.

The attackers stabbed Mr CT Steyn in the heart and left him for dead. Mr Steyn survived the attack and managed to call for help. He underwent emergency surgery at a hospital in Bethlehem and is currently in a critical but stable condition. We wish Mr Steyn a speedy recovery and all the strength to his family and friends.

The DA has for many years called on the government to re-introduce specialised rural safety units within the SAPS to better combat rural crime which not only affects farmers and farmworkers, but rural communities in general, who are often left neglected by an under-resourced and uncoordinated police service.

The lack of a coordinated programme of action to combat rural crime to ensure the safety and security of rural communities allows these criminals the freedom to execute a reign of terror that has no place in a constitutional democracy.

How many more people have to suffer from this senseless violence before action is taken? The DA reiterates its call on government to reintroduce specialised rural safety units without any further delay.

The DA will not rest until the reintroduction of specialised rural safety units is a reality. We need to do more to ensure the safety and security of our far-flung rural communities. We owe it to them.

Issued by Leona Kleynhans, DA Member in the Free State Provincial Legislature, 6 March 2017