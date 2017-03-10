Dept says it does not intend to oppose the noble application by the Black Sash

Social Development on directive of Constitutional Court

9 Mar 2017

The Department of Social Development and South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) welcome all the decisions made by the Constitutional court today, March 8, 2017 to:

- Dismiss the opportunistic decision by the official opposition, the Democratic Alliance (DA) to join in the noble application by the Black Sash.

- Request for more information on the supplementary report from the SASSA and the Department of Social Development regarding the institutionalization of the payment of social grants.

It is important to note that the Department of Social Development and SASSA do not intend to oppose the noble application by the Black Sash which seeks to essentially protect the rights of the social grant beneficiaries. These relate to the protection of personal data of social grants beneficiaries as well as illegal deductions.

The department has always contended that the Constitutional Court is best placed to deal with the matter at hand because social assistance in South Africa is a human right enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

Minister Bathabile Dlamini has instructed the department and SASSA to work around the clock to provide the necessary information required by the Constitutional Court. The Department and SASSA are committed to providing the public with further updates on progress in this regard.

Minister Bathabile Dlamini also wishes to take this opportunity to reassure all grant beneficiaries that they will receive their social grant money on 1 April 2017.

Statement issued by Lumka Oliphant, Department of Social Development, 9 March 2017