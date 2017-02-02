DA says dubious contract was declared invalid by ConCourt in 2014

SASSA manufactured an emergency to extend unconstitutional Net1/CPS contract

1 February 2017

The DA is deeply concerned, but not surprised, by the admission from the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) that it is going to seek an extension with the current service provider Net1/CPS via the Constitutional Court for the distribution of 17 million social grants.

The DA has long held that SASSA never planned to meet the 1 April 2017 deadline in order to manufacture an emergency to allow them to continue with the current service provider, Net1/CPS.

The dubious contract with NET1/CPS was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court in 2014. The extension of the current contract is deeply irresponsible and shows that neither SASSA nor the Minister takes the Constitutional Court seriously.

This confirmation is an indictment on SASSA and the Department of Social Development as their distinct lack of transparency about the progress has generated uncertainty for 17 million vulnerable South Africans who rely on social assistance from the state.

It demonstrates just how far the Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini, and her cronies, are prepared to go to undermine the Constitutional Court so that they can get their way in the end. The reality is that it is the vulnerable members of our society who suffer because of this.

Indeed, it is still not clear what SASSA or the Minister intends to do if the Constitutional Court denies them this request. They are playing Russian Roulette with the lives of our people, and this must end immediately.

The DA will be setting out our plan to deal with this crisis shortly and will circulate the details to members of the media as soon as finalised. We will not let Minister Dlamini get away with treating our people in this most disgusting way.

Issued by Bridget Masango, DA Shadow Minister of Social Development, 1 February 2017