DA will hold Buthelezi to release SAA investigation reports

For six months the DA has been pursuing all possible avenues to ensure that a raft of forensic investigation reports into SAA are tabled in Parliament. Today’s SundayIndependent story detailing how senior SAA executives ignored a tender scandal report makes the continued refusal to reveal these reports even more suspicious.

Last week, the Deputy Finance Minister, Sfiso Buthelezi, committed to provide copies to the Portfolio Committee on Finance and the DA will hold him to his commitment.

These reports were promised to the finance committee by the previous Deputy Finance Minister, Mcebisi Jonas, more than 6 months ago, but despite reminders and PAIA applications, and stalling for time, none have been delivered.

It is crucial for the credibility of the new board that the skeletons of the past are exposed and dealt with. One being the Airbus deal debacle that cost the previous Minister of Finance, Nhlanhla Nene, his job when he refused to fall in line with Dudu Myeni’s wishes.

The initial refusal to make the reports available still raises suspicions and was a direct reneging on a firm commitment given by the Deputy Minister of Finance to Parliament. This also left a distinct impression that it was an attempt to cover up information.

The thought is appalling, especially considering SAA’s tainted record of dubious deals and wasteful management of public money, ultimately the money of South African people, with the most recent being SAA’s projected loss of R 4.5 billion for 2016.

Whilst the DA looks forward to receiving unabridged copies of all investigation reports without further delay, I will write to the Deputy Finance Minister to obtain his formal commitment to a date to provide the committee with the reports. Considering that some of these reports date back to as far as 2010, there is no reason that the reports should not be provided to the committee by the end of the week.

Statement issued by Alf Lees MP, DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance, 21 May 2017