Buthelezi has 5 days to fulfil his promise to hand over SAA forensic reports

Revelations today that South African Airways (SAA) renewed R4.5 billion in tenders without following proper procedure are only the tip of the iceberg.

That is why, for the last 8 months, the DA has pursued almost all avenues to ensure that the raft of forensic investigation reports into SAA are released to the public.

The DA has submitted a PAIA to National Treasury which was rejected, we have also written to both the Finance minister and the Deputy Finance minister to no avail.

Clearly there is much to hide.

In May this year, the Deputy Finance Minister, Sfiso Buthelezi, committed to provide copies to the Portfolio Committee on Finance, yet he has not been a man of his word and has failed to fulfil his commitment.

The DA will now give Deputy Minister Buthelezi until the close of business on Friday, 21 July 2017, to make good on his commitment and release the reports.

It is only when we know the full extent of the rot at the airline that we can get to work and fix it.

The release of these reports is therefore vital and must be done, as promised.

Statement issued by Alf Lees MP, DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance, 16 July 2017