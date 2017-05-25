DA says Minister must be fired for blaming murder victim for her own death

Shabangu fails to retract ‘Karabo was weak’ comments and must now be fired

24 May 2017

After the DA demanded that the Minister Susan Shabangu retract and apologise for calling gender violence victim, Karabo Mokoena, “weak” and seemed to blame Karabo for her own death, the Minister appeared at a press conference this afternoon and failed to apologise for or retract her callous comments.

Even despite being prompted to apologise by journalists, the Minister still failed to apologise unreservedly.

It is horrific that Minister Shabangu continues to blame the victims of abuse and violence for the fate they face. She is setting a terrible example for South Africa, and must be roundly condemned.

If Minister Shabangu represents the views of the ANC, then her performance today shows that the ANC simply does not care about violence against women.

But if Minister Shabangu’s callous and inhumane views are not those of the ANC, she must be fired immediately.

Issued by Zakhele Mbhele, DA Shadow Minister of Police, 24 May 2017