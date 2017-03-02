Party says it is clear that the DA’s health policies and plans are not working and that the people are suffering

ANC WC shocked by sharp increase in deaths

1 March 2017

The African National Congress in the Western Cape is shocked by the drastic 10.8% increase in deaths that was recorded in the province in 2015 despite a national decrease of 1.5%. This was 13.4% more than 2014 when 44 020 people died in the province compared to 49 932 this year.

According to the Mortality and Causes of Death in South Africa Report 2015, released by Statistics South Africa yesterday, the Western Cape had the steepest increase while Gauteng, that tops the list with 98 191 deaths, had only a marginal increase of 1.50% when last year’s results are compared with what was released yesterday.

The biggest contributors to the increase of deaths were diabetes mellitus that increased with 9.8% (No.1 cause of death in the province and highest in Cape Town at 7.5%), HIV that increased by 8.35% (No.2 cause of death in the province but highest in Cape Winelands at 7.2%), ischaemic heart disease that increased by 7.44% (No.3 cause of death in the province with it being highest in Overberg at 7.1%), cerebrovascular diseases that increased by 4.7% (No.4 cause of death in the province) and TB that increased by 3.2% (No.5 cause of death in the province with it being highest in West Coast at 7.9% and Eden with 7.0%).

From 2009 when the Democratic Alliance took over to 2014, deaths decreased at an average annual rate of 0.6% but this average is turned into an annual average increase of 1.7% when the sharpest increase of 2015 is added.

Comparing the 2014 statistics with the previous year, other shocking statistics are as follow:

- Western Cape continues to have the highest proportion of elderly deaths at 40% but what is more concerning is that this number has been growing annually except for the decline in 2014; in 2009 it was 36.3%; 2010 it was 36.8%; 2011 it was 38.4%; 2012 it was 39%; 2013 it was 39.3% and in 2014 it was 38.5%;

- Western Cape also had the highest sex ratio at death with 122 male deaths per 100 female deaths compared to 123 in 2014;

- Diabetes mellitus was the leading cause of death in the Western Cape at 7.2% compared to 6.8% in 2014;

- Western Cape had the highest number of non-communicable diseases with eight out of 10 being non-communicable diseases. Last year seven out of 10 underlying causes of death were non-communicable diseases;

“It is abundantly clear that the DA’s health policies and plans are not working and that the people of the Western Cape are suffering as a direct result of these failed policies and irrelevant and destructive plans,” Khaya Magaxa, acting provincial chairperson and leader of the official opposition in the Western Cape Legislature, says.

“When you consider that the Western Cape lost a shocking 979 beds between 2011 and 2014, that the number of medical practitioners only increased by 100 between 2011 and 2015 and the number of regional hospitals decreased from eight in 2011 to only five, one can easily conclude that the DA does not know what they are doing and are crippling our provincial health system,” Magaxa concluded.

The ANC urges the Premier of the Western Cape to prioritise the health of all people in the Western Cape, to relook their health policies following these shocking statistics, to build more regional hospitals and to reconsider her pick for MEC for Health as the almost 6 000 people who died unnecessarily during one year, happened on her watch.

We also call all members to become members of local health forums and to be involved in the management of health facilities across the province.

Issued by Faiez Jacobs, Provincial Secretary, ANC Western Cape, 1 March 2017