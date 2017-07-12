All matters relating to the Nkandla investigation referred to the acting head of SCCU, Advocate Malini Govender

NPA RESPONDS TO THE STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE DA TODAY

The NPA has noted with dismay the unfounded allegation in a statement issued by the Democratic Alliance leader, Mr Mmusi Maimane. It is highly mischievous to assert that the National Director is biased or has taken no action in respect of the Nkandla matter. The National Director referred all matters relating to the Nkandla investigation to the acting head of SCCU, Advocate Malini Govender. Mr Maimane has been given updates with respect to the cases at every point when he has written to the NPA for such information.

Mr Maimane is highly disingenuous to assert that the NPA is not taking any action in respect of the “Spy Tapes Matter”, while fully aware that the matter is pending in Supreme Court of Appeal. There are important legal issues impacting on the work of the NPA that must be clarified by the SCA.

Advocate Govender advised the DA through their legal representatives, Minde Schapiro & Smith attorneys as recently as on the 3rd July 2017 that the DPCI has been requested to conduct further investigations in respect of the matter. They were further advised that a decision will be made once the additional information requested has been provided. It is only the NPA that can pronounce on issues relating to sufficiency of any evidence contained in a docket and therefore the assertion by the DA that the investigation was finalised in 2015 is not correct.

The National Director does not take prosecutorial decisions unless when requested to review the decision of a Director of Public Prosecution or Special Director in terms of section 179 (5) of the Constitution.

Contrary to the peddled narrative, the NPA achieved a remarkable overall 93,8% conviction rate in the past two years under the stewardship of Advocate Abrahams.

Statement issued by NPA Spokesperson, Luvuyo Mfaku, 11 July 2017