ANC Gauteng Province places Emfuleni Local Municipality Mayor Simon Mofokeng on Special Leave

ANC Gauteng Provincial Office Bearers (POB's) convened a meeting with ANC Sedibeng Regional Office Bearers (ROB's) today in Johannesburg to consider allegations of sexual abuse against the Mayor of Emfuleni Local Municipality, Simon Mofokeng.

A decision was taken that Mayor Mofokeng should be placed on Special Leave pending the investigation of the allegations by the relevant law enforcement agencies.

Following Council processes, an Acting Mayor will be appointed and announced in due course.

Statement issued by Hope Mankwana Papo, ANC Gauteng Provincial Secretary, 30 October 2017