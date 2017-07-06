DA says Special Investigating Unit must use broad mandate in exercising its powers to subpoena, search, seize and interrogate witnesses under oath

DA welcomes SIU investigation into Esidimeni NGOs

4 July 2017

The DA welcomes the announcement today that President Jacob Zuma has signed a proclamation authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate the Gauteng Health Department concerning certain matters relating to the transfer ofEsidimeni mental health patients last year to 28 NGOs.

The Proclamation authorises the SIU to investigate the following allegations:

(a) The procurement by the Department of services of 28 non-governmental organisation in whose care mental health care users were entrusted and payments made in respect thereof in a manner that was not fair, transparent, equitable and contrary to applicable legislation.

(b) Any unlawful or improper act or omission by officials of the Department or owner or staff of the entities referred to above.

(c) Unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the Department.

(d) Non-performance by the 28 NGOs mentioned above.

(e) Serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the Department;

(f) Improper or unlawful conduct by the officials or employees of the Department;

(g) Unlawful irregular or unapproved acquisitive act, transaction, measure or practice having a bearing upon State property.

This is a broad mandate which I hope the SIU uses effectively in exercising its powers to subpoena, search, seize and interrogate witnesses under oath.

While the SIU's primary mandate is to recover and prevent financial losses to the state caused by acts of corruption, fraud and maladministration, in the case of the Esidimeni patients this led to more than 100 deaths.

The SIU should work with the Hawks and the SAPS to ensure that prosecutions are made not only for financial crimes, but also culpable homicide and murder where indicated.

It is important that there is accountability in every aspect for the Esidimeni horror. Mental health patients are one of the most vulnerable members of our society, the failure to protect them will forever be a blemish on the Gauteng Health Department.

Issued by Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health, 4 July 2017