Group reiterates demands for resignations, says previous efforts to transform the school were met with resistance and irritation

#OpenStJohns: Transformation and change will not happen unless Headmaster and Chairperson resign

31 July 2017

Issued by: #OpenStJohns Organisers

Organisers of #OpenStJohns last night met with concerned parents, where it came to light that this matter of mismanagement by the Headmaster and Chairperson runs deep. Attempts to transform St John's College (the College), so as to make it a place of diversity, through race, class, culture and sexuality, were on a number of occasions met with resistance and irritation.

This further strengthens our view that the Headmaster and Chairperson of Council are not fit to lead the College now and into the future, they must therefore step down so that space can be made for leadership that understands the role of leading a school in 2017 and educating learners to be responsible citizens and members of society.

The Council will meet this afternoon, and our view is that the Headmaster and Chairperson of Council must at this meeting take full responsibility for their botched handling of the entire saga and not protecting the learners, who ought to be their first responsibility. Furthermore, they must announce that they will be resigning.

It is our understanding that this week Head Teachers from private schools across the country will be converging on the College for a scheduled conference. This presents an opportune time for the schools to commit to a process of introspection and transformation.

Following our request for a meeting today, we have been told that "Due to a number of pressing meetings today, neither Dr Patricios or Mr Edey are available." This is flatly unacceptable due to the nature of this crisis, and given that the College goes on holiday on Friday.

We have a mandate from hundreds of Old Johannians (OJs) and a growing grouping of concerned parents and teachers, who want this matter resolved in the interest of the learners and the College going forward.

We remain committed to ensuring that the College becomes a place of diversity - an open and safe place.

We will continue perusing a programme of action that ensures that the College becomes a leader in the sphere of transformation, education and innovation.

Statement issued by OpenStJohns, 31 July 2017