MEC invites press to join him on his visit to Joburg private school where he will convey this demand

MEC Panyaza Lesufi rejects the St John’s college decision on racism case involving the educator

27 July 2017

The Gauteng MEC for Education, Mr Panyaza Lesufi will on Friday, 28 July 2017, meet with the School Management Team of St John’s College and urge them to reverse the decision and emphasise that nothing below expulsion will be acceptable.

The MEC will also make an announcement on the decision concerning Klipspruit-Wes.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Friday, 28 July 2017

Time: 09:00

Venue: St John College

37 ST David Road

HOUGHTON

Johannesburg

2000

