DA reports Dlamini to Powers and Privileges Committee for interfering with Parliament

The DA will refer the Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini, to the Powers and Privileges Committee, for interfering with Parliament’s mandated oversight role over the social grant crisis.

Today, amaBhungane revealed details of how the Minister actively tried to block South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) officials from presenting a social grant payment plan to the Portfolio Committee on Social Development in Parliament this week.

This is tantamount to interfering with the performance of Parliament’s functions and is a violation of section 7 (a) of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, Act 4 of 2004, (The Act).

Section 7 (a) states that “A person may not improperly interfere with or impede the exercise or performance by Parliament or a House or a committee of its authority or functions.”

The improper interference by the Minister was clearly intended to ensure that the SASSA was left with no option other than to seek an extension of the current contract with Cash Paymaster Services Pty Ltd (CPS).

This only confirms what the DA has long held - there has been political manipulation throughout the entire grants takeover process.

The Minister should come clean on why she has been so obsessed with trying to ensure that the contract remains in the hands of CPS?

In light of the Dlamini’s interference, it is imperative that National Treasury takes the lead role in the contractual negotiations as well as in the process of appointing a new service provider.

The DA urges President Zuma to heed our request and issue a proclamation in terms of Section 97 of the Constitution, transferring the responsibility to the National Treasury.

17 million vulnerable South Africans depend on their monthly social grants just to get by.

The DA will not rest until the process for the distribution of these vital grants is open and transparent and that those who seek to corrupt this, are held to account.

Statement issued by Bridget Masango MP - DA Shadow Minister of Social Development, 3 February 2017