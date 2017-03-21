DA says any inhumane treatment by those striking must be condemned in the strongest sense

Social Workers strike must not jeopardise most vulnerable in society

20 March 2017

The Democratic Alliance is shocked by reports that some striking social development workers in Gauteng are placing the neediest and most vulnerable members of society at risk.

According to reports, children at the Rearabilwe Centre in Ga-Rankuwa have been barricaded inside the centre for four days without access to food, denying them the ability to take their HIV-medication. There have been reports of instances of such maltreatment at other centres across Gauteng.

This inhumane treatment must be condemned in the strongest sense.

While the DA supports the rights of social workers to protest for better wages, the ill-treatment of those that are placed in their care cannot be condoned.

The DA will question Gauteng Social Development MEC, Nandi Mayathula-Khoza as to what steps her department has taken to address the current strike, and what emergency plans are in place to assist those who require the assistance of social workers.

Issued by Refiloe Nt’sekhe, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Social Development, 20 March 2017