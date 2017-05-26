MEC calls on Gauteng residents to take action in protecting children and creating a safe and secure environment for them

Society can help stop abduction of young girls - GPG

25 May 2017

The Gauteng Department of Social Development today expressed concern about spike of incidents of violence against women and children in the province recently.

The department said it was particularly saddened that this happens as the country gears itself for a period dedicated to the protection of children. From the 28th of May to 4th of June each, South Africa marks the National Child Protection Week to raise awareness for the rights of children.

Social Development MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza this week commended police for a sterling work in the rescue of five girls aged between 14 and 19 years who were used as sex slaves in Springs, Ekurhuleni.

Mayathula-Khoza said it was cruel that young girls are being abducted by violent perpetrators who want to feed their sex addiction or use them as sex slaves. She called upon Gauteng residents to embrace this period and help in mobilising all sectors of the society to care for and protect children.

“Perhaps we must take this opportunity to call upon all residents of Gauteng to take action in protecting children and creating a safe and secure environment for them,” said the MEC.

The Child Protection Week will start on Sunday with government and civil society planning to spend the next seven days paying attention to some of the difficult issues faced by South Africa's young people. This provides everyone to play a role.

The Gauteng government is focusing on drug rehabilitation for youths in the province battling with addiction to the point of being a danger to themselves.

MEC Nandi Mayathula-Khoza will spend the week educating families and children about children's rights.

This would be done through a series of workshops and community meetings on topics such as early childhood development, undocumented children, child trafficking, teenage pregnancy and the law as it related to children.

Issued by Mbangwa Xaba on behalf of the Gauteng Department of Social Development, 25 May 2017