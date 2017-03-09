FF Plus says it was pointed out to Mbete that not only white people are affected, but attacks hold serious consequences for security of country

Speaker accedes to first farm murder debate in parliament

8 March 2017

After the Speaker of parliament, Baleka Mbete, recently refused to allow a debate in parliament on farm murders, she has now reversed her decision and the issue will for the first time be debated in parliament, Dr. Pieter Groenewald, the FF Plus leader, says.

Dr. Groenewald says the Speaker initially refused the debate, because according to her the matter was not urgent enough and not in the national interest.

Dr. Groenewald held talks with her last week about her decision and she has now acceded that it is urgent and in the national public interest, and the debate will already be held on Tuesday 14 March.

“The FF Plus welcomes it that the ANC government has after thousands of murders and attacks eventually acknowledged that this issue is of great importance which should be debated.

“It was pointed out to the Speaker that it is not only white people who are affected by this, but that the murders and attacks hold serious consequences for the security of the country in terms of food security, the stability of the labour market, and economic development in general.

“White and black people are attacked and murdered. The murder figure of 133 farmers in every 100 000 of the population affects everybody.

“I pointed out to her that, in February of this year in particular, there has been a sharp increase in the number of the murders and attacks on farms.

“Despite this, the national police service could not succeed in effectively implementing its rural safety plan to safeguard rural areas and the farming community in particular.

“The murders and attacks are a tragedy. The FF Plus, therefore, welcomes this historical debate. This is of the greatest importance that the public of South Africa knows what political parties do about issues that affect everybody in the country,” Dr. Groenewald, said.

Issued by Pieter Groenewald, FF Plus Leader, 8 March 2017