Matter will be referred to National Assembly's Programme Committee

POSTPONEMENT OF THE MOTION OF NO CONFIDENCE IN THE PRESIDENT

Wednesday, 12 April 2017 - The Speaker of the National Assembly has decided to postpone the debate and vote on the motion of no confidence in the President of the Republic.

The Speaker’s decision follows the request by the Democratic Alliance (DA), under whose leader the Motion was tabled, for the motion to be postponed pending the conclusion of the Constitutional Court application by the United Democratic Movement. The motion was scheduled on an urgent basis as per the request of the DA leader, Mr Mmusi Maimane, for 18 April 2017.

The postponement of the motion will be referred to the National Assembly Programme Committee for its consideration after the constituency period.

The Programme Committee will be requested to reflect on the implications of the postponement of the motion of no confidence on the programme of the House, especially in light of Rule 90 (rule of anticipation). In terms of Rule 90, postponed motions remain on the programming system of the Assembly, thereby blocking any MP from tabling a similar motion until the one tabled is debated and voted on.

Statement issued by Parliament, 12 April 2017