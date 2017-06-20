Mayor said 'white people are white because they are cheats and they are cheats because they are white'

DA calls on Speaker to act against Mayor Mlamleli’s racial utterances

19 June 2017

The DA calls on the Speaker, Councillor Siyonzana, to use Section 14 under Schedule 1 of the Systems Act to investigate and take strong actions against the Executive Mayor, Cllr. Olly Mlamleli, for making a racial statement. Mlamleli breached the code of conduct, Rule 10.1 (ciii) of the Standing Rules and Orders of the Mangaung Metro which bars members from using racial comments

The matter has already been reported to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and South African Police Services (SAPS), and the Speaker must now account for the racial remark and ensure disciplinary action takes place accordingly.

During the Council Meeting which took place on the 31st May 2017, Mlamleli said “White people are white because they are cheats and they are cheats because they are white”. This racially insensitive statement is degrading and should not be accepted in the Council. The ANC continues to use race to divide us, rather than uniting South Africans as a reconciled nation.

There is no place for racism in our country. We are better together, and we cannot allow the ANC Mayor to divide us.

The Speaker failed to call her to order as he should have done according to Section 13 of the Standing Rules and Orders.

The DA is committed to building a united, non-racial and prosperous South Africa. The DA is set on bringing change that inspires hope about the great future our country can have.

Issued by David Masoeu, DA Caucus Leader Mangaung Metro, 19 June 2017