Organisation says MPs are obliged to put the country first and remove the most corrupt president in country's post-apartheid history

Save South Africa calls on the Speaker to allow a secret ballot

22 June 2017

Today’s Constitutional Court judgment on a secret ballot presents the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, with a unique opportunity to do the right thing – and she must do it, for the sake of South Africa.

As the Court has pointed out, the Speaker is fully within her rights to declare a secret ballot in the motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma – and she must do so, so that members of parliament are able to vote with their consciences and remove, once and for all, the most corrupt President in our post-apartheid history.

The court decision correctly affirms the rights of the Speaker and the National Assembly, but also clearly defines what factors she is constitutionally bound to take into consideration in making her decision. We believe this makes it very difficult for the Speaker not to grant a secret ballot.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has also emphasised that MPs have pledged allegiance to their country and not their parties, and we believe this means ANC MPs are obliged to put their country first. They should not, and cannot, continue to endorse this rogue President and his comprador rent-seekers by voting against the motion.

A vote against the motion is a vote for continued state capture, and endorsement of further looting and stealing from the poor.

As citizens, we are not powerless in this process. South Africans should join our call on on the Speaker to embrace the Constitutional Court decision and declare a secret ballot, and also sign our People’s Motion of No Confidence in Zuma (www.savesoutharica.org) to make their voices heard. They should also continue lobbying their MPs -- every minute of every day -- to play a role in saving South Africa.

Issued by Save South Africa, 22 June 2017