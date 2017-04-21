DA says decision will ensure that not a single day further is wasted before court can make a final judgment

Spy Tapes: NPA and Zuma’s appeal hearing in SCA now consolidated

20 April 2017

The DA is pleased that the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has acceded to our request to consolidate the arguments from both the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and President Jacob Zuma into a single hearing on their applications to appeal the 2016 North Gauteng High Court ruling that set aside the decision to drop the 783 charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering against President Zuma.

This decision will ensure that not a single day further is wasted before the SCA can make a final judgement on this matter. Hearing the two appeals together will also minimise the waste of judicial resources.

In April 2009, the DA applied to review the decision taken by then acting National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Mokotedi Mpshe, to drop the charges against President Zuma.

After numerous court cases in both the High Court and the SCA, we were successful in having the decision set aside on the grounds that the decision was borne from undue political considerations and was, therefore, irrational in the first place.

The North Gauteng High Court's full bench found that “Mr Zuma should face the charges as outlined in the indictment.”

While this legal battle to hold President Zuma accountable for the 783 charges of corruption, fraud and racketeering against him has been ongoing for close to a decade now, it is still far from over.

However, the SCA’s agreement to the DA’s request brings us a step closer to ensuring justice can run its course and that Jacob Zuma will finally face up to the charges against him.

Issued by James Selfe, Federal Executive Chairperson, 20 April 2017