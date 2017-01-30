Union says verdict in favour of axed Citizen editor exposes the not so covert operations of the ruling class in SA

PRESS RELEASE ON STEVEN MOTALE

As the Communication Workers Union in Gauteng we welcome the Labour Courts outcomes on the matter between Mr Steve Motale and the intransigent, untransformed, Unrehabilitated former apartheid mouth piece The Citizen newspaper we hope that this outcome will send a strong and crystal clear message to the White Monopolistic Capitalist gangsters that are hell-bent on a total disregard of the Laws that are governing Labour Laws in South Africa.

This verdict exposes the not so covert operations of the ruling class in South Africa in the form of the Oppenheimers, the Rupert’s and their lackeys in the form of Trevor Manuel the former minister of finance, his Wife Mario Ramos and some in the ANC NEC who are control from deep in the pockets of the Stellenbosch gangsters.

We all know that Mr. Motale’s legal woes with The Citizen newspaper and these gangsters started when he objectively laid bare the South African Medias intestine through his open letter on the orchestrated character assassination of Jacob Zuma who himself is entangled in an intense intra-class struggle between the Stellenbosch Mafioso and the Gupta family.

The CWU hereby unequivocally calls The Citizen Newspaper to retrospectively reinstate Mr. Motale back to his position and allow him to report news on an uncompromising and unbiased way as we know him to.

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the contribution made by all stake holders who made sure that we realize this victory in particular all those under the banner of Journalists for Media transformation.

Statement issued by Makhosonke Mncube, CWU Gauteng Provincial Secretary, 27 January 2017