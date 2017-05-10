DA says dept must act swiftly when allegations of abuse are lodged to ensure that learners and teachers are treated fairly

DA calls for stringent measures to eradicate sexual abuse in schools

9 May 2017

Following the incident of alleged sexual assault by a teacher at Parktown Boys High School, Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi should initiate an emergency hotline number for pupils to report abuse they may experience at schools.

Abuse in any form should not be tolerated in schools as this will have a negative impact on the learner’s ability to focus on their studies as well as their overall wellbeing.

There should also be an open dialogue and workshops in schools where myths about sexual abuse are dispelled. The Department of Education must partner with the Department of Social Development in spearheading such dialogues and workshops. These dialogues sessions will encourage pupils to speak out against abuse happening in school and at home.

Educators found guilty of sexual abuse should be barred from the teaching profession and placed on the sexual offenders register to ensure that they do not repeat their actions.

The Department must act swiftly when allegations of abuse are lodged to ensure that learners and teachers are treated fairly.

The DA will work with the department to ensure that quality learning and teaching takes place in a safe and caring environment.

The DA has already written a letter to the Chair of the Education Committee to request for an investigation to ascertain the extent of sexual abuse at our province’s schools.

Issued by Khume Ramulifho, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education, 9 May 2017