Zuma does not own any property outside SA and has not requested anybody to buy property for him abroad

The "Dubai Palace" story is a fabrication

The story in the Sunday Times newspaper today, 4 June 2017, that President Jacob Zuma owns a "palace" in Dubai is a fabrication.

President Zuma does not own any property outside South Africa and has not requested anybody to buy property for him abroad.

The President has also not received or seen the reported emails and has no knowledge of them.

Statement issued by Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, The Presidency, 4 June 2017