League says ANC presidential candidate has had no clandestine and dodgy relations with anybody throughout her political career

SUNDAY TIMES HANDS-OFF DR DLAMINI-ZUMA

28 October 2017

The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) is not shocked at the desperate attempt by the Sunday Times to discredit Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma through a staged smear campaign driven by White Monopoly Capital. We remain confident that this smear campaign will neither stick nor succeed.

It has become clear to us that this sustained negative campaign is designed to cast aspersions and discredit our preferred candidate for the ANC Presidency. We wish to categorically state that Dr. Dlamini-Zuma has had no clandestine and dodgy relations with anybody throughout her political career. She has served in executive in various roles in the country as well as the Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Dr. Dlamini-Zuma has nothing to hide. Her discipline and dedication to Radical Economic Transformation has, therefore, attracted millions of well-wishers who have volunteered their time, resources and energy to making sure that she becomes victorious in December.

Consequently, Dr. Dlamini-Zuma has limited knowledge on all the contributors to the campaign, which are coordinated by the ANCWL with the support of the ANC Military Veterans and the ANC Youth League as well as the structures of the African National Congress. Our efforts are people oriented. Our campaign is, therefore, a people’s campaign.

Finally, we wish to warn Sunday Times and other counter revolutionary media houses to keep their hands off Dr. Dlamini Zuma.

Statement issued by Meokgo Matuba, ANCWL Secretary General, 28 October 2017