DA says millions have been wasted on paying individuals who were clearly not fit for their jobs in the first place

Suspended Phiyega and Mdluli earn R11.5 million

28 June 2017

Replies to DA Parliamentary Questions have revealed that, since their suspensions in October 2015 and May 2011, former National Police Commissioner, Riah Phiyega, and suspended Head of Crime Intelligence, Richard Mdluli, received a combined R11.5 million for sitting at home and contributing nothing to the fight against crime in South Africa.

Phiyega has received almost R3.2 million, including half a million rand as a cash allowance, an almost R300 000 ‘head of department’ allowance and over R330 000 in employers pension contribution.

Mdluli netted R8.3 million, including a basic salary of almost R5 million, a non-pensionable cash allowance of nearly R1.4 million, an employee pension contribution of almost R800 000 and a motor car allowance of over R700 000.

Astoundingly, this massive amount to Mdluli also includes what is referred to as a “service bonus” of more than R400 000 – which now may as well be called a 'couch potato bonus' given his six-year suspension.

South Africans live in fear each and every single day. Yet millions of rand of public funds have been wasted on paying two individuals, who were clearly not fit for their jobs in the first place, to stay at home and twiddle their thumbs.

This is unacceptable.

The disciplinary proceedings must be sped up and concluded with the utmost urgency so that no more money is wasted.

It is absolutely imperative that we have fit and proper leadership in the police so that these millions, that could have been spent on our severely under-resourced police, are not wasted on failed SAPS leadership.

Text of replies:

36/1/4/1/201700100

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

FOR WRITTEN REPLY

QUESTION 1044

DATE OF PUBLICATION IN INTERNAL QUESTION PAPER: 5 MAY 2017

(INTERNAL QUESTION PAPER NO 15- 2017)

1044. Mr M H Redelinghuys (DA) to ask the Minister of Police:

(1) (a) On what date did the suspension of the former Head of Crime Intelligence, Richard Mdluli, take effect, and (b) what is the total amount that SA Police Service has paid to the specified person since his suspension to the latest available date, including (i) salary, (ii) benefits, (iii) bonuses and (iv) any other payments;

(2) (a) what internal steps have been taken to finalise the matter of the specified person and (b) in each case (i) on what date and (ii) what was the outcome of the steps taken?

NW1174E

REPLY:

(1)(a) 2011-05-08

(1)(b)(i)(ii)(iii) The Head of Crime Intelligence Richard Mdluli received the following remuneration and benefits for the 2011-05-08 to 2017-04-30.

Basic Salary: R4 985 795, 27

Non Pensionable Cash allowance: R1 392 536, 16

Motor Car Allowance: R 717 741, 94

Service Bonus: R 413 957, 25

(1)(b)(iv)

Employee Pension Contribution: R 797 584, 39

PSCBC Employers Contribution: R 64, 83

SSSBC: R 181, 00

Total: R8 307 860, 84

(2)(a)(b)(i)(ii) An internal disciplinary process has been initiated, functionaries have been appointed and the process is underway.

***

36/1/4/1/201700099

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

FOR WRITTEN REPLY

QUESTION 1043

DATE OF PUBLICATION IN INTERNAL QUESTION PAPER: 5 MAY 2017

(INTERNAL QUESTION PAPER NO 15- 2017)

1043. Mr M H Redelinghuys (DA) to ask the Minister of Police:

(a) On what date did the suspension of the National Police Commissioner, Ria Phiyega, take effect and (b) what is the total amount that SA Police Service has paid to the specified person since her suspension to the latest available date, including (i) salary, (ii) benefits, (iii) bonuses and (iv) any other payments?

NW1173E

REPLY:

(a) The suspension of the National Police Commissioner took effect on 2015/10/14.

(b)(i)(ii)(iii)(iv) The National Commissioner, Ria Phiyega, received the following remuneration and benefits for the period, 2015/10/14 to 2017/04/30.

Basic Salary: R2 095 802,70

Non Pensionable Cash allowance: R 562 541,23

Head of Department Allowance: R 299 224,08

Employer’s Pension Contribution : R 335 130,47

PSCBC Employer’s Contribution: R 22,07

SSSBC Employer’s Contribution: R 64,00

Total: R3 292 784,55

Issued by Parliament, 27 June 2017

Issued by Zakhele Mbhele, DA Shadow Minister of Police, 28 June 2017