MEC Lesufi says dept will be instituting an independent investigation into the matter

MEC Lesufi Appeals to Principals, Educators and Parents to take Reports of Bullying Seriously

14 February 2017

Gauteng Education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, appealed to principals, educators and parents to take reports of bullying seriously. This follows the MEC’s visit to King Edwards VII School in Houghton, Johannesburg this afternoon. MEC Lesufi met with the principal and the district officials for a full briefing regarding the bullying video that circulated on social media over the weekend. Four boys had a fight after one of them allegedly posted a nude photo of a cousin of one of the perpetrators.

MEC Lesufi condemned the behaviour of the learners and discouraged the culture of bullying at the school. As a result, the following interventions were recommended to assist the school in dealing with the matter:-

- The SGB to convene a team to deal with the issue of disciplinary action against the alleged perpetrators

- The department to institute an independent investigation into bullying at the school where parents, learners, educators and the SGB will be interviewed

- The department to provide psychosocial support not only to victims but to all learners who might need that support

- The principal to update parents and learners on developments regarding this matter.

All the perpetrators remain suspended for seven days.

Bullying is outlawed and schools should adopt a zero tolerance approach in accordance with the Bill of Rights, to protect children from maltreatment, neglect, abuse or degradation. We urge learners to treat each other with respect and refrain from acts of victimization and bullying.

Issued by Oupa Bodibe, Head of Communication, Gauteng Department of Education, 14 February 2017