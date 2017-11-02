DA MPL says MEC revealed that 'most areas' contravene Occupational Health and Safety Act

Tambo Hospital is unsafe and needs to be replaced

1 November 2017

The Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg does not comply with safe building standards and needs to be replaced.

This is revealed by Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa in a written reply to my questions in the Gauteng Legislature.

According to a Ramokgopa "most areas" of the hospital contravene the Occupational Health and Safety Act because of the age and the dilapidated state of the structure.

Photos can be seen here, here and here.

She says that "the hospital has been subjected to conditional assessment and recommended for replacement. In the meantime statutory maintenance is being done."

The bad state of the hospital building is very worrying for the many patients it serves in large parts of the East Rand, including Boksburg, Benoni, Kempton Park and Germiston.

It is ironic that a hospital named after Oliver Tambo is in such a bad state as we commemorate his 100th birthday.

A new hospital would cost about R800 million and take many years to build.

This is what happens when maintenance is neglected for too long.

Patch up jobs are all that can be done now, and we must hope that this suffices to protect patients in a building that fails legal safety standards.

Issued by Jack Bloom, DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC, 1 November 2017