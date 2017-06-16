Women's league says they might not agree with method used but supports demands for fundamental change

ANCWL statement on taxi strike against white monopoly capital

15 June 2017

The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) welcomes a decision by the taxi industry to wage a revolutionary war against white monopoly capital which is sucking the blood and sweat of the taxi owners who are black in majority. Whilst the taxi industry annual revenue is estimated at over R40 billion, taxi owners remain in the periphery of the economy and the beneficiaries of this lucrative industry remains car dealers, vehicle financers and vehicle insurance companies which are largely white owned.

The ANCWL might not agree with the method used by the taxi industry to fire the first and last warning shot to white monopoly capital as the method might have inconvenienced the majority of the poor and working class in reaching their work places. However we support their demands that there must be fundamental change in the structures, institutions and patterns of ownership in taxi car manufacturers, taxi vehicle finances and insurances to include taxi owners.

The ANCWL will seek a meeting with the women's structures in the taxi industry to discuss a joint programme that will champion amongst others:

-combating of any form of discrimination of women in the taxi industry by car dealers, vehicle financers and insurances.

- full participation of women in the taxi industry.

- promote safety of young girls and women passengers.

The time for radical economic transformation is all sectors is now or never. The ANCWL unreservedly supports the dismantling of white monopoly capital. An economy that is not including the majority which in this case are black people and women is not sustainable

Issued by Meokgo Matuba, ANCWL Secretary General, 15 June 2017