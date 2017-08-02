DA MPL says appointments of school principals must be based on merit not race

Teachers go-slow jeopardising learners’ future

1 August 2017

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi must take strong action against schools and teachers participating in an ill-thought go-slow which has the potential of jeopardising learners contact time at schools.

Appointments of school principals must be based on merit not race.

The DA urges the communities in the Johannesburg West and the Eldorado Park regions, to rethink their actions and to put learners on top of their agenda.

Communities in and around these areas have valid concerns including allegations made against SADTU, which the MEC needs to address, however, closing schools and calling for a specific “race” for a school principal is damaging and takes our country backward not forward.

The SADTU “jobs for cash scandal” is destroying school leadership and management. The MEC has an obligation to reclaim the department from undue influence of SADTU in promoting and appointing teachers.

We cannot sow divisions in communities through race-based appointments. Communities must be reminded of the horrors of apartheid as this has no place in our democratic society.

The DA urges MEC Lesufi to speedily resolve the case at Klipspruit West Secondary School and ensure a full functioning School Governing Body is appointed as well as to investigate the merits of the school principal appointment.

Issued by Khume Ramulifho, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education, 1 August 2017