The DA will see you in court, Mr Molefe

25 May 2017

On Tuesday, 6 June 2017, the DA will be in the North Gauteng High court to present our arguments as to why the court should interdict the ‘redeployment’ of Brian Molefe as CEO of Eskom by the ANC government.

This is Part “A” of our court case, the part to which Minister Lynne Brown has withdrawn her opposition.

The DA welcomes that two days have been set aside for the matter to be heard.

Over the last week and a half, the South African public have watched as more and more damning revelations against Eskom and Molefe have emerged, matched by equally bizarre explanations and non-answers.

It is abundantly clear that Eskom is in a dire state of governance meltdown and the DA is of the opinion that the reappointment of Molefe will only compound the manifold problems at the entity and should therefore be set aside. Frankly, Mr Brian Molefe could not have been reappointed to Eskom for any rational reason.

We look forward to arguing the case for interdicting Mr Molefe from taking up the office of CEO, and when the full review application is later heard to ultimately ensure that capture of our state owned power entity will be cut.

Issued by James Selfe, Federal Executive Chairperson, 25 May 2017