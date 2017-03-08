Organisation says to take from one to give to another has never been sustainable anywhere as world

The economy can only grow if crime is stopped

7 March 2017

It is with grave concern that TAU SA has taken note of the latest crime figures released last week.

TAU SA depends on reports by members and the media to keep their crime database updated. It is necessary that crime statistics should be made available as accurately as possible in order to fight crime. TAU SA sent a letter to the Minister of SAPS on February 3, 2017 and to the Acting National Police Commissioner on January 12, 2017 requesting that statistics should be aligned. To date no response has been received. For the period 1 April 2016 - 31 December 2016 (Beeld March 4, 2017) TAU SA recorded 53 confirmed murders against the 47 on the SAPS list.

An even more serious concern is that the figures from last year are used, while almost every South African is aware of the wave of murders and other violent crimes, often arising from protests, during the first few months of this year.

"It is evident that government is quite neutral about the ever-rising crime and that it is not regarded as a priority," said. Louis Meintjes, President of TAU SA. "In contrast, there is an almost hysterical attention being given to the so-called radical economic transformation, with land and property rights at its core. It is no longer a secret that a possible constitutional change to enable land theft without compensation is on the government's agenda.

"But what the government does not realise is that no economic transformation will succeed unless it is done according to certain determined principles and with measures put in place," said Mr. Meintjes. Whatever is done regarding the economy, should be sustainable. "To take from one to give to another, has never been sustainable anywhere as world history has shown. It will also not be sustainable in South Africa. As long as the country is experiencing the current spirit of lawlessness, worsened by the cancer of corruption, any change would only be to benefit the already corrupt, to the detriment of the real poor. "

TAU SA suggests that, before we look at so-called radical economic transformation, attention should be given to the following:

- The political will must be shown to stop the crime with radical action against to halt criminals;

- Corruption must be eradicated to the root - a prerequisite of any economic stability and growth;

- Private ownership should be well established and recognized without exception. This applies to agricultural land, but should also be extended to enable private ownership of RDP houses as well as in state-owned agricultural land. Then owners will be able to utilise properties for their working capital value while they currently serve no purpose except that the government uses it to manipulate the masses.

- Thereby possibly larger investments in the country will be attracted because conditions will be stabilized on the basis of fundamental economic principles, not political emotional rhetoric;

- Entrepreneurs will be able to business more confidently with an immediate job-creating affect which is the only sustainable way to fight poverty.

- Natural, unforced and sustainable economic growth will be the result which will increase the country's capacity consequently creating the resources to address the critical poverty and unemployment issues.

Issued by Louis Meintjes, President TAU SA, 7 March 2017