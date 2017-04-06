DA wonders if ANC in Joburg will have moral conscience to stand up to the President in a vote of no confidence

The Gauteng ANC is a “house divided”

5 April 2017

The proud endorsement of President Zuma in last night's address by ANC Ekurhuleni Mayor, Mzwandile Masina, to the ANCYL in Germiston can only be a clear indication that the cracks are beginning to show in the Gauteng ANC.

Over the weekend, ANC Legislature Chief-Whip, Brian Hlongwa publicly rallied against Zuma at the memorial service held for the late Ahmed Kathrada.

With the outright endorsement of President Jacob Zuma by Mayor Masina, will the Gauteng ANC capitulate to the man who has wreaked havoc on the nation and plunged millions of South African lives into despair?

Or will they have the moral conscience to stand up to the President in a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly? A failure to do so will show that the Gauteng ANC is a house divided against itself, which ultimately will fall.

5 April 2017