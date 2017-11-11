Applicants who alleged abuse by late Sidney Frankel have now approached the ConCourt to confirm High Court judgment

TEDDY BEAR FOUNDATION ARGUES AGAINST TIME LIMITS FOR PROSECUTION OF SEXUAL OFFENCES IN THE SIDNEY FRANKEL CASE IN THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

The Teddy Bear Foundation, represented by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies at Wits University, will appear at the Constitutional Court on Tuesday to argue that there should be no time limit for prosecuting any sexual offences.

On 22 – 23 May 2017, the Johannesburg High Court heard a case brought against the late Sidney Frankel, an accused sexual offender. The case challenged a section of the Criminal Procedure Act which gives the state a maximum of 20 years to prosecute a crime of sexual assault when there is no such limit for rape. The Teddy Bear Foundation entered the case as a ‘friend of the court’ to support the applicants and provide evidence on the nature of sexual abuse, delayed disclosure and the obligation on the state to protect children from abuse.

Acting Judge Hartford ruled on 19 June 2017 that the 20 year period in which to prosecute sexual offences is invalid and unconstitutional, saying: “The law must encourage the prosecution of these nefarious offences, which are a cancer in South African society, and must support victims in coming forward, no matter how late in the day. The law should not smother a victim’s ability to bring sexual offenders to book, as it presently does.”

The applicants who alleged abuse by Mr Frankel, have now approached the Constitutional Court to confirm this judgment. The Centre for Applied Legal Studies, on behalf of the Teddy Bear Foundation, argues that the ruling should be upheld. The distinction in the law between rape and sexual assault is arbitrary. It fails to recognise that sexual assault may be just as harmful and traumatic as rape, and that generally victims are silenced and therefore take a long time to process what has happened and come forward. This may be especially true for children.

“Curtailing periods for prosecuting sexual offences does a disservice to society,” says Sheena Swemmer, attorney at the Centre for Applied Legal Studies. “Currently, the law fails to protect the most vulnerable groups. Instead, it should sanction these crimes and give victims access to justice no matter when they come forward to restore trust in the systems that are meant to protect them.”

“There should be no time limits on reporting for any victim of any sexual crime,” says Shaheda Omar, Clinical Director at the Teddy Bear Foundation. “We remain committed to ensuring the protection of all victims of sexual abuse, recognising the widespread and devastating effects it has on our society.”

The matter is set to be heard on 14 November 2017 at the Constitutional Court.

Shaheda Omar

Clinical Director: Teddy Bear Foundation

Sheena Swemmer

Attorney: Centre for Applied Legal Studies

ABOUT THE TEDDY BEAR FOUNDATION

The TBF (previously Teddy Bear Clinic) is an NGO that was established in 1986 to provide holistic child protection services. Through our facility in Parktown Johannesburg and satellite centres across the province we provide a range of services to abused children and their families. The TBF provides a range of Victim Support Services including counselling and court preparation programmes; Outreach initiatives; Diversion programmes and Multi-Disciplinary Training. For more on our activities visit www.tbbc.org.za.

ABOUT CENTRE FOR APPLIED LEGAL STUDIES

The Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS) is a public interest law organisation based at the School of Law at the University of the Witwatersrand. Founded in 1978 by Professor John Dugard, CALS continues to use a combination of research, advocacy and litigation to advance human rights and social justice. Read more about our work at https://www.wits.ac.za/cals/.

Statement issued by the Teddy Bear Foundation, 10 November 2017