Party rejects claims, says allegations orchestrated to damage good name of Mandela

ANC rejects claims of planning to sell drugs to fund elections campaign

11 May 2017

The African National Congress rejects with contempt the spurious and preposterous claims that the organisation "planned to sell drugs to fund its 1999 elections campaign". These false claims were contained in a statement by a former member of an elite investigating unit in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, 03 May 2017.

More disgracing of these spurious claims is the mention of the late Isithwalandwe/Seaparankoe, President Nelson Mandela.

We would like to state categorically that the ANC's main source of funding, for its day to day work and of any campaigns, has been and will always be from its membership fees and from donors.

We believe these false claims are, therefore, orchestrated to damage the good name of the late President Nelson Mandela and the African National Congress.

It is regrettable and unfortunate that the story was published by News24, on the 3rd of May 2017, without seeking a comment from the ANC.

Issued by Zizi Kodwa, National Spokesperson, ANC, 11 May 2017