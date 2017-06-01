Federation says such conduct from vigilante groups was last seen during the apartheid regime in 1980s

COSATU condemns the hooligans who marched to the home of Cde Solly Mapaila

31 May 2017

The Congress of South African Trade Unions denounces and totally condemns the hooligans who marched to the home of Cde Solly Mapaila, the Second Deputy General Secretary, of the SACP. This is totally unacceptable and these people have crossed the line. The leadership of the movement and the ANC in particular should discourage this level of deterioration that has led to the targeting of individual leaders and the victimisation of their families.

We last saw this conduct from the vigilante groups that were sponsored by the apartheid regime in the 1980’s. The degeneration of the movement should be deeply worrying for the ANC, if some of the comrades in the movement are starting to replicate apartheid tendencies. What is worse is that this is done in the name of the ANC.

The issues confronting the alliance will be dealt with in the soon to convinced Alliance Political Council. It is totally unacceptable that there are people in the movement, who are prepared to march against the leadership of the working class while they have never marched against monopoly capital and white monopoly capital in particular.

We are challenging these people to march against an investment strike by white monopoly capital, unemployment, inequality and deepening poverty. The real battle should be against the capitalist logic of accumulation not against those , who are speaking truth to power and fighting against corruption.

Issued Sizwe Pamla, National Spokesperson, COSATU, 31 May 2017