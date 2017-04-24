Such behavior is antitheses to healthy and pluralistic society we seek to build

ANC STATEMENT ON REPORTED THREATS AGAINST ACTIVISTS AND MEDIA

23 April 2017

The African National Congress is concerned at what appears to be a climate of intimidation steadily encroaching into South Africa's body politic. In recent months, there have been increasing reports of political leaders, activists and journalists who have come forward with claims that they have been intimidated by certain elements owing to their positions of beliefs. Some claim to even have received threats on their lives.

The ANC considers these threats in a very serious light and calls on those who have been threatened to report such to law enforcement authorities who must verify these claims and investigate. Such behavior is an antitheses to the health and pluralistic society we seek to build where the contestation of ideas thrives.

Freedom of conscience and association are inalienable rights granted to all under the Constitution. South African history is littered with violence and media suppression. Political intolerance would take South Africa back to a painful past that should not be repeated.

Threats made against individuals because of their political or ideological beliefs is indicative of intellectual and moral bankruptcy. Those who plot in dark corners and make anonymous threats as well and other forms of intimidation of others should pursue principled and legitimate forms of engagement instead of resorting to cowardly acts.

The ANC calls on all South Africans to unite behind our common vision of a pluralistic society and jealously guard our hard won freedoms-including freedom of speech and association.

We will not allow our country to become a breeding ground for political intolerance- which history has starkly shown can very quickly become a catalyst for anarchy and lawlessness.

Statement issued by the African National Congress, 23 April 2017