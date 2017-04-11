Party says ANC must take action against those who attacked a DA member during the March for Change

Thuggery cannot be tolerated in a democratic South Africa

10 April 2017

The attack on DA member, Kade Guerreriro, by members of the ANC in the Johannesburg CBD after the DA’s March for Change, was an act of cowardice. Mob violence that has no place in a democratic South Africa.

The ANC must take action against the members responsible for meting out violence against Guerreriro who sustained serious head injuries while making his way to his car after the march.

Contrary to media reports, Guerreriro was not provoking ANC members, he was simply heading home.

South Africa is a free and democratic country, where the right to political affiliation is enshrined in the Constitution.

The Johannesburg CBD was brought to a standstill on Friday as ANC members ascended on the city in an attempt to intimidate peaceful protesters.

The ANC has once again proven that they have little regard for the Constitution or the rule of law.

Today, myself and DA Ekurhuleni Ward 36 Councillor, Wendy Morgan have accompanied Kade Guerreriro to the Johannesburg Central Police Station to lay a charge of assault.

The DA will not be deterred by thuggery whilst holding President Jacob Zuma and this ANC-led government to account.

Issued by Paul Willemburg, DA Constituency Head: Germiston, 10 April 2017