#StopEThekwiniCollapse: The time for Mayor Gumede and the ANC in eThekwini is over

1 August 2017

My fellow South Africans.

Today the DA, together with other political parties in eThekwini, is here to voice its deep concern about the deteriorating state of our city under the current ANC administration. We want to reassure the people of eThekwini that the DA is not going to fold its hands and watch this city further go to ruin under people who are greedy with a thirst to feast on public funds.

The DA is sick and tired of the ongoing looting of public funds in eThekwini Municipality under Mayor Zandile Gumede.

The Mayor is denying the exodus of officials yet the proof is out there for all to see. Senior officials are leaving this Metro because they cannot function under a corrupt municipality, where only cronies benefit.

Just a few days ago, the Acting Deputy Manager was presenting a report about R95 million that was spent on a frivolous event called the Essence Festival. This amount is almost 60% more than the budgeted amount of R35 million. The DA also reliably learnt that this amount is not accurate as the actual amount spent is R103 million.

The question is how many people benefited from this event? How did it change the lives of the people of eThekwini? When will the residents of eThekwini matter in the eyes of the ANC?

Hard-earned public funds in this municipality that is meant for service delivery and the creation of jobs, is being used to benefit a few connected service providers. This ANC municipality is hell-bent on squandering public funds while the poor are suffering and not receiving the basic services that they deserve.

The DA will not keep quiet when budgets are inflated in order for the few comrades to benefit. It’s shocking how wasteful expenditure has become a norm in eThekwini and no one is even ashamed anymore to brazenly steal taxpayers’ money.

The DA has made a commitment to expose and fight corruption in the city. We remain committed to doing so. We will not be intimidated nor will we keep quiet. We will jealously guard public coffers against the corrupt ANC, and we call upon the residents of eThekwini to stand with us as we say no to corruption.

The citizens of this city and the country as a whole will get a chance in 2019 to end all this cronyism in this country and vote for a party that is principled on bringing real change to the people.

Issued by Zwakele Mncwango, DA KZN Leader, 1 August 2017