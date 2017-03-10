Party says residents' concerns around transparency of housing allocations and title deeds lists are valid

DA challenges MEC Mashatile’s to break his silence on housing protests

9 March 2017

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC, Paul Mashatile’s silence on housing protests across the province is alarming. The DA challenges MEC Mashatile to break his silence and make a statement in the Legislature at the next sitting of the house.

Yesterday, Olievenhoutbosch, today, Reigerpark - the MEC must be ready for tomorrow.

Residents’ concerns around the transparency of housing allocations and title deeds lists are valid and protests will continue unless the housing lists are made public.

The DA is of the view that transparency is key to hold the officials who are “cooking” lists to account.

Today’s protest in Reigerpark is one of many to come if the MEC continues to sit on his hands. Action is needed now.

The DA has repeatedly called for an investigation into housing beneficiaries and title deeds.

Title deeds are one of the mechanisms to address the issue of land reform and redistribution as it is a means for the advancement of land ownership for all South Africans.

Residents can no longer continue to wait whilst the ANC cooks lists for the benefit of their cronies and members.

Issued by Mervyn Cirota, DA Gauteng Spokesperson on Human Settlements, 9 March 2017